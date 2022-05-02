Banco Santander S.A. Sells 350 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Banco Santander S.A. lessened its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MU. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $339,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,379 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $464,000. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.17, for a total transaction of $25,581.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $425,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MU shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush upgraded Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.32.

NASDAQ MU opened at $68.19 on Monday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.67 and a 1-year high of $98.45. The company has a market cap of $76.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.28.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.03%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

