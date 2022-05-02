Banco Santander S.A. Sells 50,855 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Banco Santander S.A. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 69.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,855 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 209.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2,681.8% in the 4th quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

VTV opened at $140.70 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $133.51 and a 1-year high of $151.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $145.96.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.