Banco Santander S.A. Takes Position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 9,627 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,671,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Atlassian by 2.5% during the third quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in Atlassian by 0.9% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in Atlassian by 1.5% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Atlassian by 1.0% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Atlassian by 2.9% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlassian stock opened at $224.83 on Monday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52-week low of $207.83 and a 52-week high of $483.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $277.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $335.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $740.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.87 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 74.69% and a negative net margin of 27.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TEAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Atlassian from $442.00 to $397.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Atlassian from $515.00 to $382.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Atlassian from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Atlassian from $500.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Atlassian currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $408.89.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

