Banco Santander S.A. Takes Position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 9,627 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,671,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Atlassian by 2.5% during the third quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in Atlassian by 0.9% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in Atlassian by 1.5% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Atlassian by 1.0% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Atlassian by 2.9% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Atlassian stock opened at $224.83 on Monday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52-week low of $207.83 and a 52-week high of $483.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $277.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $335.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.
TEAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Atlassian from $442.00 to $397.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Atlassian from $515.00 to $382.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Atlassian from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Atlassian from $500.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Atlassian currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $408.89.
Atlassian Company Profile (Get Rating)
Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.
