Banco Santander S.A. Takes Position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,030,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 45,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,845,000 after acquiring an additional 13,380 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 61,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,103,000 after acquiring an additional 10,441 shares during the period. George Kaiser Family Foundation acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth about $903,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 407,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,721,000 after acquiring an additional 116,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DASH opened at $81.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.19. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.32 and a 1 year high of $257.25.

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.67) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of DoorDash from $270.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of DoorDash from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of DoorDash from $260.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.75.

In related news, Director Alfred Lin purchased 183,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.38 per share, with a total value of $16,926,233.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 5,983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.78, for a total transaction of $567,068.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 428,322 shares of company stock worth $44,623,551 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

