Banco Santander S.A. Takes Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,739,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,930,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,089,165,000 after purchasing an additional 300,326 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,457,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $367,587,000 after acquiring an additional 19,541 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,385,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $253,540,000 after acquiring an additional 23,954 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,289,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $193,338,000 after acquiring an additional 63,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,227,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $224,617,000 after acquiring an additional 438,989 shares in the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enphase Energy stock opened at $161.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.95 and a beta of 1.27. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.88 and a 1-year high of $282.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $178.22 and its 200 day moving average is $185.07.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.40. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 45.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 4,460 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.05, for a total transaction of $695,983.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 31,609 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.48, for a total transaction of $5,167,439.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 255,577 shares of company stock valued at $43,780,910. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ENPH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $297.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $227.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $294.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.29.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

