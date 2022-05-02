BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a drop of 36.5% from the March 31st total of 31,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of NYSE BGT traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,041. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.28. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 1 year low of $11.57 and a 1 year high of $14.74.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.71%.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.
