BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a drop of 36.5% from the March 31st total of 31,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE BGT traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,041. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.28. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 1 year low of $11.57 and a 1 year high of $14.74.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.71%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 76.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 365,779 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,704,000 after purchasing an additional 158,840 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 141.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,038 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 17,022 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 84.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,278 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 25.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 46,746 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 9,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 6.3% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 434,922 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,776,000 after purchasing an additional 25,608 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

