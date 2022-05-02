BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,900 shares, a drop of 39.3% from the March 31st total of 57,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
NYSE:MHN traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,312. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.49. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $11.35 and a twelve month high of $15.16.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.0545 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.
About BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund (Get Rating)
BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.
