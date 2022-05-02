BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,900 shares, a drop of 39.3% from the March 31st total of 57,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

NYSE:MHN traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,312. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.49. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $11.35 and a twelve month high of $15.16.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.0545 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 388,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,642,000 after buying an additional 30,227 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,050,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 284,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,141,000 after buying an additional 56,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 23,209.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 24,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 24,602 shares during the last quarter. 14.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

