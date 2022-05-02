Blueknight Energy Partners (BKEP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th.

Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.24 million for the quarter. Blueknight Energy Partners had a net margin of 95.77% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%.

Get Blueknight Energy Partners alerts:

BKEP stock opened at $4.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $190.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 2.13. Blueknight Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $4.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $0.0425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Blueknight Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 8.67%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blueknight Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Blueknight Energy Partners by 43.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,086,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 326,441 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Blueknight Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $2,542,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Blueknight Energy Partners by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 153,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Blueknight Energy Partners by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,798 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 13,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Blueknight Energy Partners by 4.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 87,045 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares in the last quarter. 33.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blueknight Energy Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt in the United States. As of March 1, 2022, it had 54 terminals located in 26 states. Blueknight Energy Partners G.P., LLC operates as a general partner of Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blueknight Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueknight Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.