Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $8.08

Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.08 and last traded at $8.08, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.08.

BYPLF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Panmure Gordon upgraded Bodycote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Bodycote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Bodycote from GBX 725 ($9.06) to GBX 800 ($9.99) in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Bodycote from GBX 835 ($10.43) to GBX 800 ($9.99) in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bodycote presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $538.33.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.11.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

