Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.40-7.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.39. Boston Properties also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.84-1.86 EPS.

Shares of NYSE BXP traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $117.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,269,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,057. The stock has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.98, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.10. Boston Properties has a 12 month low of $103.20 and a 12 month high of $133.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.66%.

BXP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho raised Boston Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial raised their target price on Boston Properties from $131.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet upgraded Boston Properties from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Boston Properties from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Boston Properties from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $131.36.

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 21,102 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total value of $2,543,213.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Boston Properties by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 207,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,906,000 after purchasing an additional 65,589 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Boston Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. 98.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

