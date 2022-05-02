Brokerages Set Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Target Price at C$13.21

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$13.54.

Several research firms have commented on WCP. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Whitecap Resources to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Haywood Securities raised their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$10.50 price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources in a report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James set a C$14.50 price objective on Whitecap Resources and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cormark raised their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st.

Shares of TSE:WCP traded down C$0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting C$10.30. The company had a trading volume of 3,465,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,071,715. Whitecap Resources has a one year low of C$4.69 and a one year high of C$11.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.06, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of C$6.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.68.

Whitecap Resources ( TSE:WCP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$785.80 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Whitecap Resources will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.06%.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

