Brokerages Set World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Target Price at $63.88

Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.88.

Several research firms have weighed in on WWE. Barclays upped their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet cut World Wrestling Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut World Wrestling Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

NYSE WWE traded up $1.42 on Monday, hitting $59.81. 555,657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,184. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.92 and a 200-day moving average of $55.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 52 week low of $46.81 and a 52 week high of $70.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08 and a beta of 1.26.

World Wrestling Entertainment ( NYSE:WWE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.24. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 49.31% and a net margin of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $310.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.54%.

In related news, EVP Bradley Blum sold 9,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total transaction of $589,372.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 41.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

