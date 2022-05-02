Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,503 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.05% of Brown & Brown worth $10,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter worth approximately $449,898,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,468,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,653 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 145.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,130,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,152,000 after buying an additional 1,262,929 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 75.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,404,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,856,000 after buying an additional 604,172 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,228,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,342,000 after buying an additional 531,846 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BRO opened at $61.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 0.74. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.78 and a 1-year high of $74.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.89.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 19.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.11.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

