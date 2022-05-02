Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Get Rating) (NYSE:CCJ) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$42.09.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Cameco in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$37.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Cameco from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$30.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Cameco from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of CCO traded down C$0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$32.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,446,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,930,423. Cameco has a 52 week low of C$19.68 and a 52 week high of C$41.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$34.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$30.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.01, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 3.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.04.

Cameco ( TSE:CCO Get Rating ) (NYSE:CCJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$465.00 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Cameco will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.42%. This is a boost from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Cameco’s payout ratio is -30.77%.

In other Cameco news, Senior Officer Alice Louise Wong sold 17,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.14, for a total transaction of C$485,415.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,258,797.80. Also, Senior Officer Ronald Liam Mooney sold 9,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.84, for a total transaction of C$336,902.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,748 shares in the company, valued at C$931,900.32. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,482 shares of company stock valued at $1,147,416.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

