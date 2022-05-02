Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 899,300 shares, a decline of 43.1% from the March 31st total of 1,580,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 246,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Canon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Canon alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAJ. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canon by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives grew its position in Canon by 79.7% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Canon in the first quarter worth $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Canon by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Canon in the fourth quarter worth $57,000.

Shares of Canon stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.79. The stock had a trading volume of 388,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,618. The firm has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.37. Canon has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $25.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.64 and its 200 day moving average is $23.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. Canon had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 6.83%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canon will post 2 EPS for the current year.

About Canon (Get Rating)

Canon Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Printing Business Unit, Imaging Business Unit, Medical Business Unit, and Industrial and Others Business Unit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.