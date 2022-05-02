Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Acquired by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSL. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 1.4% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,324 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 822 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSL stock opened at $259.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $178.73 and a 52-week high of $271.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.23.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The conglomerate reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.30. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 20.36%.

A number of analysts have commented on CSL shares. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Carlisle Companies from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.29.

In related news, VP Douglas Charles Taylor sold 13,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.73, for a total transaction of $3,080,991.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John E. Berlin sold 6,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total transaction of $1,467,132.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

