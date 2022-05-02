CENTRAL TRUST Co Grows Stock Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,784 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 177.1% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 823 shares of the airline’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the airline’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the airline’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $46.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.70 billion, a PE ratio of 49.70, a P/E/G ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.01. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $36.75 and a 1 year high of $63.68.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business’s revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.72) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

LUV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $59.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Susquehanna cut Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Argus reduced their price target on Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Southwest Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

