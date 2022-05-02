Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Acquires 161 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WM. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Management by 158.3% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $163.99 on Monday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.79 and a 12 month high of $170.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 29.67%. Waste Management’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.27%.

WM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday. lowered shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.00.

In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 28,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $4,579,656.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total transaction of $1,550,856.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,013 shares of company stock worth $16,222,631 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

