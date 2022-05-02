Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Boosts Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,662 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 52.1% in the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 17,159 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 5,877 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth about $917,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $85.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $102.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.16. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $144.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.56.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,964 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total transaction of $3,540,849.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Edward Caldwell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total transaction of $1,092,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,672 shares in the company, valued at $510,556.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 191,176 shares of company stock worth $23,266,902. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

