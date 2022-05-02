Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 109.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,836 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 73.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 321,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000,000 after purchasing an additional 136,370 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2,421.2% during the third quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 128,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,585,000 after purchasing an additional 123,433 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1,390.0% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,980,000 after purchasing an additional 116,191 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 109.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 193,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,457,000 after acquiring an additional 101,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 113,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,005,000 after purchasing an additional 55,024 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:MGC opened at $144.08 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $153.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.52. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $143.05 and a 1-year high of $170.00.

