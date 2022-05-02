Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Buys New Shares in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZS. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Zscaler by 49.3% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Zscaler by 75.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zscaler by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zscaler during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Zscaler alerts:

ZS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Zscaler from $365.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Zscaler from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $286.00 to $296.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Zscaler from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $439.00 to $326.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $201.89 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.20. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.03 and a fifty-two week high of $376.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.03). Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 51.11% and a negative net margin of 38.47%. The firm had revenue of $255.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total transaction of $641,155.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,779 shares of company stock worth $7,896,977 in the last ninety days. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zscaler Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.