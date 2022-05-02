Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Grows Stake in Invesco India ETF (NYSEARCA:PIN)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco India ETF (NYSEARCA:PIN – Get Rating) by 48.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,152 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC owned about 0.59% of Invesco India ETF worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Invesco India ETF during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco India ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco India ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco India ETF during the third quarter valued at about $387,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Invesco India ETF by 18.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PIN opened at $25.17 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.77. Invesco India ETF has a twelve month low of $23.32 and a twelve month high of $29.48.

PowerShares India Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Indus India Index (Index). The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing substantially all of its assets in a wholly-owned subsidiary located in the Republic of Mauritius (the Subsidiary), which in turn invests at least 90% of its total assets in securities of Indian companies that consists of the Index, as well as American depositary receipts(ADR) and global depositary receipts (GDR) based on the securities in the Index.

