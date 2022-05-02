Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $308,000 Stock Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sempra by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sempra by 171.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sempra in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Sempra by 176.9% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SRE shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Sempra in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sempra in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Sempra from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.90.

NYSE:SRE opened at $161.36 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $159.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.70. Sempra has a 52-week low of $119.56 and a 52-week high of $173.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $50.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.63.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sempra will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $1.145 per share. This is a boost from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Sempra’s payout ratio is presently 111.44%.

In other Sempra news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 30,796 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $4,996,035.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total value of $369,647.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

