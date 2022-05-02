Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Increases Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMP. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 188.7% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $265.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $29.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $290.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $299.27. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $236.35 and a 12 month high of $332.37.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.88 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 17.36%.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMP shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $362.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.09.

In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 8,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.01, for a total transaction of $2,717,919.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 56,622 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.16, for a total transaction of $17,788,367.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,106 shares of company stock valued at $32,258,469. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

