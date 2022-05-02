Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Increases Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 201.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,911 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 78 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $237.12 on Monday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $235.07 and a 52-week high of $369.69. The stock has a market cap of $85.12 billion, a PE ratio of 53.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $282.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $311.49.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 27.84%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ISRG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group raised Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $317.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $370.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.60.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $716,142.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

