Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 69.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,791 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Wealthstar Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 19,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 12,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 7,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 638.1% during the fourth quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 43,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,014,000 after acquiring an additional 37,280 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 33,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 9,482 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $106.72 on Monday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $106.58 and a 1-year high of $118.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.41.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

