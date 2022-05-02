Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 1,305 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Citigroup from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.10.

In other news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $1,014,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C opened at $48.09 on Monday. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.05 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.68. The stock has a market cap of $95.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.03). Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The company had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

