Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 34,508 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 54.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,491 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34,508 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 53.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on T. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen reduced their target price on AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a $19.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.73.

Shares of T opened at $19.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.33 and its 200-day moving average is $23.92. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.62 and a fifty-two week high of $25.57.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.278 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.84%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

