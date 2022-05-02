Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 81 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

AMGN stock opened at $233.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $258.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.53. The company has a market capitalization of $124.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.59.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.15. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 129.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 76.38%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.50.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

