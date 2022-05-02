Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Bought by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chubb by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Chubb by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CB opened at $206.45 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $209.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.02. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $155.78 and a 12-month high of $218.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $87.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.76.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.34. Chubb had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 14.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.04%.

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 22,436 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $4,823,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.97, for a total transaction of $125,641.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,666 shares of company stock worth $8,709,616 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus lifted their price target on Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.80.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

