Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Cintas were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.24, for a total transaction of $5,290,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,245,602.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.23, for a total value of $3,478,686.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CTAS. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $460.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cintas from $416.00 to $389.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $517.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.40.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $397.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.65 billion, a PE ratio of 35.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $400.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $412.09. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $338.00 and a 12-month high of $461.44.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 34.05%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.60%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

