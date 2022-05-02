Computershare Limited (OTCMKTS:CMSQF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Computershare Limited (OTCMKTS:CMSQF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,900 shares, a decline of 40.7% from the March 31st total of 85,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 72.7 days.

Computershare stock opened at $17.70 on Monday. Computershare has a 12-month low of $11.61 and a 12-month high of $19.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.35.

About Computershare

Computershare Limited provides issuer, employee share plans and voucher, business, communication and utilities, technology, and mortgage and property rental services. The company offers issuer services that include register maintenance, corporate actions, stakeholder relationship management, corporate governance, and related services; mortgage services and property rental, and tenancy bond protection services; and employee share plans and voucher services comprising administration and related services for employee share and option plans, and childcare voucher administration services.

