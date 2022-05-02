ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Bought by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,544 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 10,933 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 119,366 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $8,090,000 after acquiring an additional 17,534 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 15,326 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,262,480 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $424,408,000 after acquiring an additional 529,105 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on COP shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.79.

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Dominic E. Macklon sold 19,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,749,696.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total transaction of $1,016,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 167,800 shares of company stock worth $15,730,870 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of COP stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $95.92. 6,970,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,746,031. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.23. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $51.41 and a 12-month high of $107.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.41.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 37.62%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

