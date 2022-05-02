ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Bought by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,401 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,008,903 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $548,643,000 after purchasing an additional 165,817 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth about $279,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 10.5% during the third quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 5,881 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 18.2% during the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 17,666 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 15.8% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,698 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $95.52 on Monday. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $50.97 and a one year high of $107.52. The company has a market cap of $123.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.43.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 14.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.62%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $93.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.79.

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,600 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total value of $1,959,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 5,700 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $562,647.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,800 shares of company stock worth $15,730,870 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile (Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.