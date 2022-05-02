Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $862.59 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) will announce sales of $862.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Copart’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $833.12 million and the highest estimate coming in at $881.05 million. Copart reported sales of $733.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Copart will report full year sales of $3.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $3.43 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.54 billion to $3.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Copart.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $867.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.99 million. Copart had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share.

CPRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 1,376.9% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 78.4% in the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 58.2% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CPRT stock traded up $1.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,608,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285,656. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.11. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $27.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 1.13. Copart has a one year low of $106.37 and a one year high of $161.12.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

