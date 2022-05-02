Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Costamare Inc. operates as a containership owner chartering its vessels to liner companies. The Company deploys its containership fleet principally under multi-year time charters with leading liner companies that operate regularly scheduled routes between large commercial ports. It also provides a range of shipping services, such as technical support and maintenance, insurance consulting, financial and accounting services. Costamare Inc. is headquartered in Athens, Greece. “

Get Costamare alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com cut Costamare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Costamare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.83.

Costamare stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.76. The stock had a trading volume of 928,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,832. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Costamare has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $18.01.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The shipping company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Costamare had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 54.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Costamare will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMRE. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Costamare by 107.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 92,799 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 48,099 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Costamare by 3.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 153,345 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Costamare by 131.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,663 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 18,555 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Costamare by 360.7% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 160,317 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 125,518 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Costamare by 20.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,278 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 7,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

About Costamare (Get Rating)

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of June 14, 2021, it had a fleet of 81 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 581,000 twenty foot equivalent units and 16 dry bulk vessels with a total capacity of approximately 932,000 DWT. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Costamare (CMRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Costamare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costamare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.