Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.65% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Coterra Energy Inc. is a premier, diversified energy company. Coterra Energy Inc., formerly known as Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, is based in HOUSTON, Texas. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CTRA. Raymond James upped their price objective on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays increased their target price on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Coterra Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded Coterra Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.23.

Shares of NYSE:CTRA traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $28.92. The company had a trading volume of 9,900,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,116,569. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Coterra Energy has a 52-week low of $14.28 and a 52-week high of $31.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.70 and a 200 day moving average of $23.08. The company has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of -0.17.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.20). Coterra Energy had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 387.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coterra Energy will post 4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Christopher Clason sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $270,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven W. Lindeman sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total value of $947,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 144,385 shares of company stock worth $3,825,792. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

