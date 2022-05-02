CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Holdings Lowered by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,615 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $23,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 223.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152,219 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth $229,834,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth $220,495,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 653,351 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,673,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,349,000 after purchasing an additional 556,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.04, for a total transaction of $4,060,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total transaction of $2,350,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,514,434.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 170,458 shares of company stock worth $35,634,355. 8.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CRWD shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of CrowdStrike from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Mizuho cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.68.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $197.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -192.97 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $205.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.02 and a 12 month high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.87% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $431.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

