CURE Pharmaceutical Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:CURR) Short Interest Update

CURE Pharmaceutical Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:CURR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,800 shares, an increase of 37.3% from the March 31st total of 31,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 426,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of CURR stock opened at $0.37 on Monday. CURE Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.37.
CURE Pharmaceutical Company Profile
