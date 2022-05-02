Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Deutsche Telekom is Europe’s largest communications company and one of the largest communications carriers worldwide. Through T-Mobile, Deutsche Telekom’s mobile telephony subsidiary, and through other subsidiaries and investments, Deutsche Telekom serves mobile telephony customers worldwide. Deutsche Telekom offers its customers a complete range of fixed-line voice telephony products and services. “

DTEGY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Deutsche Telekom from €26.00 ($27.37) to €26.50 ($27.89) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Deutsche Telekom from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.44.

OTCMKTS DTEGY traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.26. The stock had a trading volume of 244,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,324. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.36 and its 200 day moving average is $18.62. Deutsche Telekom has a twelve month low of $16.32 and a twelve month high of $22.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.62.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $33.09 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Deutsche Telekom (Get Rating)

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

