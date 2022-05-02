Dexlab Market Cap Hits $8.98 Million (DXL)

Dexlab (DXL) traded down 18.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. Dexlab has a market capitalization of $8.98 million and approximately $169,778.00 worth of Dexlab was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dexlab coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000442 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Dexlab has traded 14.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00038784 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,807.41 or 0.07264428 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000175 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00039259 BTC.

Dexlab Coin Profile

Dexlab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 52,526,786 coins. Dexlab’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dexlab Coin Trading

