Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $44.68

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $44.68 and last traded at $44.92, with a volume of 2894 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.42.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.44 and a 200-day moving average of $73.39.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,145,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $848,000. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,468,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

