Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Invests $243,000 in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $50.59 on Monday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $48.93 and a 52 week high of $56.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.46.

