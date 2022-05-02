Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Makes New $276,000 Investment in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,250 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Devon Energy by 234.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 816 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Devon Energy by 5,012.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 818 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in Devon Energy by 3,946.9% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,295 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $463,043.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann G. Fox sold 9,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total transaction of $529,614.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 164,251 shares of company stock valued at $9,827,922. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DVN shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $39.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.68.

NYSE DVN opened at $58.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $23.02 and a 52 week high of $65.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.34.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. Devon Energy had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 95.92%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

