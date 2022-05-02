EasyFi (EZ) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.87 Million

EasyFi (EZ) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 2nd. Over the last week, EasyFi has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. EasyFi has a market capitalization of $4.87 million and approximately $464,563.00 worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EasyFi coin can currently be bought for $1.93 or 0.00004992 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002786 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.83 or 0.00100546 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00028389 BTC.

EasyFi Coin Profile

EZ is a coin. EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,524,834 coins. The official message board for EasyFi is medium.com/@easyfinetwork . The official website for EasyFi is easyfi.network . EasyFi’s official Twitter account is @EasyfiNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “EasyFi is a protocol built with a vision to solve some of the inherent challenges faced by gen 1 DeFi solutions with respect to the transaction speed and cost which are a bottleneck for DeFi operations at scale. “

