Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) Short Interest Down 43.2% in April

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decrease of 43.2% from the March 31st total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 208.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,620 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 8,529 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 125,743 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 11,126 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after buying an additional 25,325 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 663,396 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,921,000 after buying an additional 41,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 179,984 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after buying an additional 30,065 shares during the last quarter.

Get Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN EVM traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $9.20. The company had a trading volume of 100,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,714. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $12.36.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a $0.0381 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.