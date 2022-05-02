Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Short Interest Update

Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ESALY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a growth of 67.7% from the March 31st total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

ESALY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Eisai from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eisai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

ESALY stock opened at $43.48 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.71. Eisai has a fifty-two week low of $42.60 and a fifty-two week high of $129.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.39.

Eisai ( OTCMKTS:ESALY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter. Eisai had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 7.62%. On average, equities analysts predict that Eisai will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Eisai Co, Ltd. offers pharmaceutical products in Japan. It offers Aricept for the treatment of alzheimer's disease/dementia with Lewy bodies; Methycobal for the treatment of peripheral neuropathy; and Fycompa, an antiepileptic drug for the adjunctive treatment of partial-onset and primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures.

