Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Increases Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,579 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 432.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 903.6% during the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the third quarter worth $48,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. 84.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAH stock opened at $58.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.91. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.85 and a fifty-two week high of $64.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $45.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.32 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 94.02%. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were given a $0.4908 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CAH shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.10.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

