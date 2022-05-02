Endor Protocol (EDR) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,534.00

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. One Endor Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Endor Protocol has a market capitalization of $705,141.86 and $1,534.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Endor Protocol has traded down 14.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005402 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.36 or 0.00228782 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00009651 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003955 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $113.17 or 0.00293014 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000576 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00016146 BTC.

Endor Protocol Coin Profile

Endor Protocol is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,468,902,336 coins and its circulating supply is 1,468,902,335 coins. Endor Protocol’s official website is www.endor.com . The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Buying and Selling Endor Protocol

