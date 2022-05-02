ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Trading Down 42.4% Over Last 7 Days

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 2nd. Over the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded 42.4% lower against the dollar. ExclusiveCoin has a market capitalization of $159,829.22 and $392.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0273 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ExclusiveCoin alerts:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00012345 BTC.

Millimeter (MM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003073 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000367 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000661 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 65.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Profile

EXCL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ExclusiveCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ExclusiveCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.